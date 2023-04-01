Marcos says high food prices are biggest problem of Filipinos

As he led the launching of "Kadiwa ng Pangulo" in Bataan, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the rising prices of commodities in the country is presently the biggest problem of Filipinos.

Marcos said the prices of commodities increased because the agricultural sector was neglected. That is why Kadiwa will play a key role in giving Filipinos cheaper sources of food, he added.

"We know that the heaviest problem that we are facing now is the increasing prices of goods. It become a problem because we become too dependent on importation. We have neglected our agriculture that is why the harvest of our farmers are low," he said.

"That is why we are slowly fixing the agricultural sector... the value chain for the farmers is slowly improving. That is why the end point of that is this Kadiwa," he added.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said it projects March inflation to settle within the range of 7.4 to 8.2 percent.

"The recent rollback in domestic petroleum prices, lower prices of fruits and vegetables as well as the decline in chicken and sugar prices, are expected to contribute to easing price pressures during the month," it stated.

The BSP stressed that the "upward price pressures for the month are expected to emanate from higher electricity rates in Meralco-serviced areas as well as increased prices of other key food items, such as pork, fish, eggs, and rice."

As part of its effort to address high inflation, Marcos said the government is planning to increased the number of Kadiwa store in the country.

"We will increase the supply, presently the viable Kadiwa is more than 300, but it is still not enough. We will increase and expand this even in far areas, Kadiwa will reach any areas because all of us here in the Philippines needs help," he added. Robina Asido/DMS