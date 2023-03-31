Bangsamoro police chief arrested by CIDG for alleged estafa cases

The police chief of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region was arrested Wednesday due to two alleged syndicated estafa cases filed in a Quezon City court.

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon was arrested by Criminal Investigation and

Detection Group (CIDG) agents in his quarters at Camp Gen. Salipada K.

Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao around 9:30 pm.

Guyguyon did not resist when policemen took him into custody.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin sacked Guyguyon from his post. The new Bangasamoro regional police chief in a regional capacity is Brig. Gen. Gil Francis Tria.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the complaints against Guyguyon originated when he was still assigned with the Aviation Security Group (Avsegroup).

According to Fajardo, Guyguyon was not informed about the preliminary

investigation on the complaint. Thus, he was not able to present his side. DMS