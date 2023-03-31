At least 29 dead as passenger cargo ship catches fire off Basilan

By Robina Asido

Twenty nine people died and at least nine others were injured after a passenger cargo vessel caught fire near Basilan on Wednesday night.

Commodore Rejard Marfe, commander of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) District BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) said a total of 240 victims were rescued and nine were brought to the hospital in Zamboanga City for treatment.

He said 11 victims drowned, including three minors, while 18 others with three children were recovered inside the vessel.

Marfe said the fire broke out in the vicinity of waters off Baluk-Baluk Island in Hadji Muhtamad municipality around 10:40 pm on Wednesday and declared fire out around 7:30 am the next day.

Private First Class Jobert Galas of the Sulu-based 41 st Infantry Battalion said they were awakened by passengers who shouted there was smoke.

“Few moments later, the smoke thickened and fire broke out. People panicked running to different directions and start jumping overboard,” Galas said over a local radio station.

In a separate radio interview, Commodore Marco Antonio Gines, the commander of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) District Southwestern Mindanao said when the fire broke out the ship captain grounded the vessel near the shoreline to save the vessel and its passengers.

The PCG was not able to provide the exact number of people onboard the vessel.

Marfe said the security detail, including four PCG members, and an undetermined number of Army soldiers not included in the ship manifest.

Marfe said the four PCG personnel onboard the vessel were all accounted and safe. DMS