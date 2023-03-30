DOTr line agencies prepared for Holy Week passenger influx: Bautista

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and its attached agencies are prepared for the exodus of passengers who will troop to transport terminals for their respective provinces for the long Holy Week break, according to Secretary Jaime Bautista.

Bautista said during his inspection of the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) that the transport agency’s aviation, railway, road and maritime sectors are very much prepared for the exodus of passengers.

“Handang-handa na tayo. Ang MIAA ay handang handa, there are coordination among all the stakeholders in MIAA,” Bautista said.

“Gayundin ang Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) natin, handa na sila sa pagdagsa ng pasahero. Handa na ang bagong bukas na passenger terminal building (PTB) ng Calapan, Oriental Mindoro,” he added, referring to the recently opened PTB of the Port of Calapan.

Bautista said that the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) is coordinating with various agencies and airlines to ensure efficient passenger flow at the airports.

“Ang MIAA is working with all the agencies operating in NAIA, there are around 20 offices or agencies and we have made the proper coordination with everyone. We also have coordination with all the airlines kasi sabi namin, kapag may mga delays siguraduhin n'yo na may pagkain ang ating mga pasahero, mga drinks at they are taken cared of well,” he said.

For the land transport sector, Bautista said that the DOTr has coordinated with the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Land Transportation Office (LTO), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), and local government units (LGUs) to ensure smooth traffic flow, and passenger and motorist safety.

“Sa land [transport] sector naman, we have all the coordination with MMDA, LTO, LTFRB at yung mga LGUs para maging maayos yung traffic natin,” he said.

Bautista advised travelers to arrive early at airports to avoid inconvenience before travelling.

“Yung mga travellers, especially yung mga lilipad kung dati two hours yung nire-require natin, siguro gawin nating 3 hours. Mas mabuti na yung nandun tayo sa airport kaysa maipit tayo sa mga traffic,” he said. DOTr