Marcos congratulates Philippine ice hockey team for triumph in Mongolia

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. congratulated the Philippine Men's Ice Hockey Team International for its triumph at the Ice Hockey Federation Divisional World Championship during the weekend.

In a brief statement in his Twitter account Monday, Marcos lauded how the team secured its victory against Kuwait at the Steppe Arena in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia as on March 26.

"Our warmest congratulations go out to the Philippine Men's Ice Hockey Team and Hockey Philippines for their outstanding performance in the International Ice Hockey Federation Divisional World Championship," Marcos said. DMS