Average daily COVID-19 cases continued rising with March about to end, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

Daily COVID-19 cases averaged 185 cases for March 20 to 26, or 11 percent higher than the 167 reported from March 13 to 19.

Total COVID-19 cases reached 1,298. There were 60 deaths logged in the last seven days.

Severe and critical cases reached 307 as of March 26, with 285 occupying ICU beds. DMS