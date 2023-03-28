Marcos vows gov't to interconnect major roads and expressways

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed that the government "will continue to push for the interconnectivity of major roads and expressways" as he led the launching of the newly constructed Caloocan-Espan?a Section of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Connector in Manila on Monday.

"Under the “Build, Better, More” program, we will continue to push for the interconnectivity of major roads and expressways, as well as build even more roads and bridges in strategic places within the archipelago," said Marcos.

"We will not stop here. We will continue to develop a highly interconnected road network that will facilitate our country's rapid, inclusive, and sustained economic growth," he added.

Marcos said "together with the Espan?a-Magsaysay Section of this connector, which is targeted for completion in June this year, the Caloocan-Espan?a Section will finally connect the NLEX with the (South Luzon Expressway) SLEX."

Spanning five kilometers, the section 1 of the project is expected to reduce travel time between Caloocan to Espana in just five minutes.

The second part of the connector expressway is already 42 percent complete as of March 23, 2023, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said.

Once completed, the P23-billion NLEX-SLEX connector Expressway will serve around 35,000 vehicles daily and help reduce traffic congestion in Metro Manila.

"This road project will form an integral part of the Luzon Spine Expressway Network, which in turn is a component of the Philippine High Standard Highway Network," he said.

Morcos noted that the project "will speed up mobility and transactions, and will spur economic productivity of the country."

"High-impact infrastructure improvements, visible and directly felt by our people, will be credible proof that their government is indeed effectively and tirelessly working for them and applying what we have come to call the whole-of-government, whole-of-nation approach," he said.

"This is indeed another achievement and undoubtedly will significantly improve the mobility of people, of goods, and of services not only within Metro Manila but also within its environs," he added.

Marcos said once completed, "this connector shall provide another alternate route that will reduce travel time for our motorists".

"The NLEX Connector will also contribute to the ease of movement of cargo and goods from north to south and vice versa, especially those coming from the Port of Manila," he said.

"It will provide great relief to the logistics sector since there will be an alternative route for truckers who wish to avoid the congestion in the main roads within the metropolis," the chief executive added.

As he acknowledged the effort of the government agencies and private sector who have played a very important role in the success of the project, Marcos also called upon the Department of Transportation and the NLEX Corporation to work closely for the improvement of "the road infrastructure on this side of the country."

"Try very hard, as we all do, to stay within the target time frame, although your success rate in this regard is exemplary, avoid unnecessary delays, and finish the project as scheduled, so that the Filipino people will be able to reap the benefits as soon as possible," he said. Robina Asido/DMS