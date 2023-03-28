Oily water mixture from areas in Oriental Mindoro surpass 9,000 liters: PCG

The oily water mixture collected from the areas affected by the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro has reached more than 9,000 liters, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported on Monday.

In its latest update, "the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) recorded 9,463 liters of oily water mixture and 115 sacks of oil-contaminated materials collected during its offshore oil spill response operations" in the province.

"For shoreline response, the PCG collected 137 sacks of oil-contaminated materials on 26 March 2023, resulting in 3,514.5 sacks and 22 drums of waste collected at 13 affected barangays in Naujan, Bulalacao, and Pola, Oriental Mindoro, from 01 to 26 March 2023," it stated.

As of Monday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the number of affected families remain at 36,658 or 172,928 individuals with 10 cities and municipalities declared under state of calamity because of the oil spill.

The NDRRMC also noted that a total of 13,654 fisherfolk were affected while the damage to agriculture remained at P3,850,500. Robina Asido/DMS