Teves ''being considered as one of the masterminds'' behind Degamo slay: Remulla

Suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnulfo Teves Jr. is ''being considered as one of the masterminds'' behind the killing of Governor Roel Degamo, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla claimed Monday.

"I told you about it last week. Teves texted me. I think they’re being considered as masterminds but I don’t know yet. I have to get to the panel of prosecutors. But right now, with the way it is progressing, that’s the direction we are heading to,” Remulla said at a press conference.

Teves was suspended by the House of Representatives for 60 days last week for failing to heed an order to go home.

In a separate interview, Remulla said that Teves was linked to a criminal organization behind a series of assassinations in Negros Oriental and is involved with other illegal activities.

“We are still looking for the people who are the masterminds here and the top people who are involved in this criminal organization. We believe it’s a criminal organization that we are dealing with already,” he told CNN.

Remulla said they are still verifying the evidence that would implicate Teves in the murder of Degamo.

“There is enough (evidence). We are now just weighing it together. For example, where did these people meet and where did they stay? What safe house did they stay in? Who owns that? Based on that, he can really be indicted,” Remulla said.

He said 11 suspects are under their custody.

Remulla said one of the suspects involved in the killing of Degamo was also part of the two failed assassination attempts.

“So he was already the object of an assassination plan since last year since December last year or maybe earlier. But they were not able to consummate the two attempts because of several factors they could not control. And one thing for sure is that the third one which succeeded is just part of a grand plan (to assassinate Degamo),” he added.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) will be filing complaints against the suspects ''Thursday and Friday.''

“ It’s just that the prosecutors are now in Davao City for an activity,” Remulla said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS