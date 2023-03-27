Robbery suspects gun down police chief of Bulacan town

Two robbery suspects gunned down police chief in a Bulacan town as cops conducted a followup operation, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Saturday.

Lt.Col. Marlon Serna, police chief of San Miguel, was shot dead while cops faced two motorcycle-riding armed men in Barangay Buhol na Mangga in San Ildefonso. A 17-year-old was injured, police added.

Officials have offered a total of P1.2 million to those who can provide information on the two armed men.

The Department of Interior and Local Government and Philippine National Police put up P500,000 each while Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando added P200,000. DMS