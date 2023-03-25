「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

Marcos appoints Catapang as head of Bureau of Corrections

［ 83 words｜2023.3.25｜英字 (English) ］

Former Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief General Gregorio Catapang was named the new director general of the Bureau of Corrections, government-run PTV 4 said Friday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr appointed Catapang on March 23, but a copy of his appointment was shown on Friday. Catapang had been officer-in-charge of BuCor since October 21, 2022.

He replaced Gerald Bantag, who was given preventive suspension, following the reported involvement of jailed persons in the death of journalist Percy Lapid in October 3, 2022. DMS

