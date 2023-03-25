Marcos expresses concern over recent clashes vs NPA in Masbate

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed concern over the recent violent incidents perpetrated by the New People's Army (NPA) in Masbate.

"We are deeply concerned over the incidents of violence in Masbate which had traumatized the affected civilians who were generally school children and their teachers," Marcos said in his Twitter post on Thursday.

"This just demonstrates that although we have made much progress in the fight against the Communist Terrorist Groups, we must be continuously vigilant so that such murderous abuses are avoided in the future," he added.

In a statement, the Department of Education (DepEd) ''vehemently condemns the alarming rate of communist rebel activities in Masbate, causing undue learning disruption in the province."

"These acts of terrorism perpetrated by the New People’s Army (NPA) have caused trauma to learners and school personnel who witnessed the senseless violence. DepEd remains defiant against these fear-mongering tactics of terrorists as the agency commits to deliver basic education to all, even in disadvantaged areas," it said.

Following the incidents the "Deped Regional Office V and SDO (School Division Office) Masbate are tasked to ensure that learning continuity shall take place. As such, there will be no blanket suspension of classes."

"The suspension of in-person classes and immediate shift to blended learning shall be left to the discretion of the school heads/principals, upon due assessment and proper coordination with the concerned LGU, keeping in mind the peace and order situation, as well as the mental health of learners and school personnel," the DepEd said.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte has coordinated with the Army commander in the area to ensure the protection of the school personnel and learners.

Col Dennis Cana, Southern Luzon Command public information officer, said the troops were responding to the reported presence of the NPA when they were fired upon on Wednesday . The firefight was heard in nearby school in the area.

"Our soldiers are responding to information from our populace about an armed group in the area, their purpose is to authenticate the veracity of the information given and to secure the people from these people. Unfortunately they were fired upon, wounding two soldiers. The ensuing incidents were heard by the students and school personnel," he said.

"We regret that the students and school personnel experienced the horror of being almost near the encounter between the Communist Terrorists Group and our soldiers," he added.

Duterte also "expressed her intention to visit the affected areas in Masbate once it is determined by the authorities that her presence will not disrupt ongoing operations" of the military.

The Department of National Defense also condemned the violence perpetrated by the rebels. It vowed that the military will do "whatever it takes" to rid the country of the scourge of the lawless elements.

"By committing atrocities such as the use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near schools and in public areas, the (communist terrorist group) CTG has placed our people in harm's way. Their utter lack of conscience truly shows that they are desperate in their vain efforts to project a false facade of relevance and strength," DND spokesman Arsenio Andolong said.

"We must come together as a nation and people to collectively protect our communities as well as reject and denounce the wilting CTG and their dwindling supporters," he added. Robina Asido/DMS