Marcos accepts resignation of SRA chief Alba

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr accepted the resignation of David John Thaddeus Alba, who heads the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA), dzBB reported, quoting the Palace on Friday.

In a Facebook post by the Presidential Communications Office, Alba visited Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin last Wednesday informing him of his decision to resign.

''ES Lucas Bersamin persuaded him not to, but he reasoned his worsening health condition,'' the PCO said.

''Upon the directive of the President, his resignation will be effective on April 15 to prepare the appointment of his replacement,'' the PCO said.

Pablo Azcona, a board member of the SRA, told the Philippine Star Alba was unable to control his blood pressure.

Alba was appointed to head the SRA after Hermenigilo Serafica stepped down in August 2022 following the issuance of an order to import 300,000 metric tons of sugar. DMS