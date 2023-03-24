Marcos one with Muslim community in celebrating Ramadan

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday expressed unity with the Muslim community in celebrating the start of Ramadan this month.

“This season of fasting, prayer, and almsgiving is an opportune time to embody the values of discipline, reverence and humility. The spiritual belief that the gate of Heaven is open this sacred month calls upon our brothers and sisters to purify their souls against the perils of worldly pleasures, as well as seek for forgiveness and peace,” the President said in his message.

Ramadan is the ninth of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer reflection and community.

Marcos also asked Muslims to include in their prayers those who are “in deep distress caused by hunger, natural calamities and unfavorable circumstances.”

“The rituals and services during Ramadhan remind us of our shared moral obligation? regardless of faith? to compassionately take care of each other, uphold our human dignity and stand in solidarity,” the chief executive pointed out.

“As a nation enriched with cultural diversity, let us allow our hearts to embrace the profound truth that respect conquers division, understanding obliterates prejudice, and love prevails over all,” Marcos said. Presidential News Desk