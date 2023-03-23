DA looking at April rollout to sell confiscated smuggled sugar in Kadiwa

The Department of Agriculture (DA) is eyeing to sell confiscated smuggled sugar in Kadiwa stores starting April, Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Consumer Affairs Kristine Evangelista said Wednesday.

“Maybe, if we are at an April rollout, I think this is very realistic. And by then, we had already fixed the allocations in the Kadiwa stores so that they can sell them per kilo. We are also looking at how long the supplies will last,” Evangelista told dzBB.

She said they are still finalizing the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) so confiscated sugar could be sold at Kadiwa stores.

“For now, we are still finalizing the IRR so that the confiscated sugar could be sold in Kadiwa stores and Kadiwa on Wheels. Because we are also looking at the possibility of having a Kadiwa-accredited retailer in the market. So that they will be the distribution channels that would make Kadiwa more accessible to consumers,” Evangelista said.

She said based on the recommendation of the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA), they plan to sell it at P70.

According to the DA’s price watch, refined sugar is sold from P86 to P110.

Only two kilos of sugar will be allowed to be bought per family, Evangelista said.

The DA is also looking into selling other confiscated smuggled products such as rice and vegetables.

“Yes, that is one of the things we are looking at now because many are patronizing Kadiwa. This is the best way for them to have access to affordable agricultural commodities. Those are also being looked into,” Evangelista said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS