NAIA Terminal 2 to be only for domestic flights starting July 1

Terminal 2 of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) will become exclusive for domestic flights starting July, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) Senior Assistant General Manager Bryan Co said on Tuesday.

In an interview during the "Laging Handa" public briefing, Co stressed that Terminal 2 was really designed in the late 90's for domestic flights.

"In our scheduled Terminal Assignment Rationalization Program which we have implemented since last year, actually the first phase of this was already implemented on December 1 where we transfer the flights of Philippine Airlines going and coming from the United States, Canada, Middle East to Terminal 1," he said.

"And by June 16, the remaining international flights of Philippine Airlines will be moved to Terminal 1 so that by July 1, Terminal 2 will become all domestic, this will include the domestic flights of Philippine Airlines and the Philippines AirAsia," he added.

Co said the action was made to further improve the system in the airport, to prevent long lines, and augment manpower requirements needed in other terminals.

"The improvement in our system in terms of the immigration, if let’s say for example the immigration was pulled out from Terminal 2, their personnel may redeploy to the remaining two international terminals which is Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 to help in the augmentation of manpower requirements there," he said.

"Because this is one of the reasons that contributed to the queueing. So, by doing this, we are making the terminal design more efficient and according to what it is intended for, and aside from this our terminal capacity in Terminal 2 will also increase by around 20 to 25 percent. Because it will only be dedicated for domestic flights," he added. Robina Asido/DMS