Japanese ship arriving to help in operations vs oil spill in Oriental Mindoro: PCG

A Japanese ship that will assist in the oil spill operations in Oriental Mindoro is expected to arrive on Monday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

In an interview with dzBB on Sunday, PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said Shin Nichi Maru, a multi-role vessel of a Japanese marine service company, will undergo a security check when it arrives.

“Hopefully, by tomorrow, the dynamic positioning vessel will arrive so that it can bring an ROV (remotely operated vehicle) that could be used in the oil spill area,” Balilo said.

“Since Shi Nichi Maru is from another country, the Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Immigration, and Bureau of Immigration will conduct its security check tomorrow. But this will be done quickly so that by afternoon, it can go to Calapan, Naujan, and Polo to examine the situation of the oil that is flowing from beneath the sea,” he added.

On Wednesday, an official from the Japanese Embassy said that Shi Nichi Maru was hired by RDC Reield Marine Service, owner of the sunken tanker Princess Empress, to identify its location.

The Japanese Embassy also confirmed that the Japanese ship will leave Kagoshima on March 15.

Balilo said they are monitoring the situation in the oil spill-affected areas, especially in Pola, Oriental Mindoro.

“Last week, the oil was in patches. Pola became like a catchbasin because it was near the area where the tanker sank. And when the oil flows, it is directed toward them. So this will really affect their livelihood, their health, and their tourism. We are monitoring the situation there. And if there is an oil spill that needs to be cleaned, we will be watching,” Balilo said.

The coastlines of Antique and Northern Palawan are cleared of the oil spill, Balilo said. He also said that the oil spill has not yet reached Puerto Galera.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday said it is investigating the PCG and the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) for allowing the motor tanker to operate without a permit.

Marina, in a Senate hearing, said in a written report that Princess Empress still has a pending application to amend its certificate of public convenience (CPC).

“We are open to the investigation. It will be good for us because we can find out where it all went wrong,” Balilo said.

Princess Empress was said to be carrying 800,000 liters of industrial oil when it sank off Oriental Mindoro on February 28. Jaspearl Tan/DMS