69% of unvaccinated Filipinos unwilling to have COVID-19 shots: SWS

A Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showed that 69 percent of 9.5 million unvaccinated Filipinos are still unwilling to receive shots against COVID-19 while 12 percent are willing and 19 percent are undecided.

The poll, which was taken on December 10-14, 2022, also showed that 44 percent are unwilling to get their first booster shot, 32 percent are willing and 24 percent are undecided.

Asked about their willingness to take a second booster shot, 55 percent said they were willing, 32 percent said they were unwilling, and 13 percent said they were undecided.

Around 87 percent or 62.6 million Filipinos are estimated to be vaccinated, 13 percent or 9.5 million are not vaccinated, six percent or 4.4 million have received only the first dose.

Fifty-seven percent have received two doses, 17 percent or 12.4 million have received their first booster shot, and six percent or 4.3 million received their second booster shot. Jaspearl Tan/DMS