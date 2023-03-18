Philippines to speed up entry of Japanese ship to help in oil spill operation

The Philippines will speed up government procedures for the entry of a Japanese vessel hired to assist in the oil spill operation in Oriental Mindoro.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the Crisis Management Committee headed by CG Deputy Commandant for Operations, Vice Admiral Rolando Punzalan Jr, held a meeting on Thursday to strategize and fast-track the conduct of Customs, Immigration, Quarantine, Security (CIQS) procedures for the arrival of the Japanese Dynamic Positioning Vessel (DPV) Shin Nichi Maru next week.

The Japanese DPV with remotely operated vehicle (ROV) on board was hired by RDC Reield Marine Services, the owner of MT Princess Empress to augment the search for the sunken motor tanker.

The Shin Nichi Maru which departed from Kagoshima prefecture in Japan on March 15 is expected to arrive in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro on Monday.

The meeting that was held at the headquarters of the PCG headquarters in Manila was also attended by the representatives from the Bureau of Customs (BOC), Bureau of Immigration (BI) and Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ).

They finalized the plan for the smooth and efficient entry of Shin Nichi Maru “within-the-arrival-day conduct of protocols without compromising vessel safety and security guidelines". Robina Asido/DMS