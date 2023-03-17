12 NCR CIDG members relieved by PNP for alleged extortion

Twelve police criminal investigators were relieved by the Philippine National Police (PNP) after receiving complaints from Chinese businessmen of alleged extortion.

Col. Hansel Marantan, head of the NCR Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), submitted his courtesy resignation, PNP CIDG head Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr said.

Last Monday, Marantan was awarded by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla with the Medalya ng Kagalingan for the CIDG's implemenation of search warrants for loose firearms and explosives in properties of Rep. Arnolfo Teves in Negros Oriental.

Marantan and 12 police officers, two officials and 10 police non-commissioned officers from his unit, were placed on floating status while investigation is ongoing.

The PNP's action came after a group of Chinese nationals complained that CIDG operatives allegedly robbed them of cash and other items during a supposed operation against illegal gambling in Paranaque City on Monday.

PNP Deputy Chief for Administration Lt. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia said the victims, who were neighbors, reported that the CIDG operatives arrested them for allegedly violating the law against illegal gambling.

“They were playing mah-jong on two tables. Someone complained that they were noisy, '' Sermonia told reporters.

A total of 13 Chinese nationals were the victims, said PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo.

Quoting the victims, Sermonia said the policemen reportedly got around P3 million from a safety vault as well Patek Philippe and Richar Mille watches and branded handbags. DMS