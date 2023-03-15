Bersamin says he did not quit as executive secretary

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Tuesday said he did not quit and described his rumored resignation as "black propaganda."

"It is fake news and part of black propaganda (against me)," said Bersamin.

Bersamin and residential Legal Counsel Secretary Juan Ponce Enrile were present during Marcos' meeting with the officials of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and other government agencies at the State Dining Room of Malacanang on Tuesday.

Bersamin joined the Marcos administration last September following the resignation of former Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez. DMS