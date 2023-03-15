「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
31度-22度
両替レート
1万円=P4,070
$100=P5475

3月15日のまにら新聞から

Three years after COVID-19, DOH says ''situation continues to improve''

［ 213 words｜2023.3.15｜英字 (English) ］

The Department of Health (DOH) hopes that with the low number of COVID-19 cases, the situation is '' manageable'' and the ''situation continues to improve.''

''When that happens and we are more equipped, it is really possible to see the end of our COVID-19 situation,'' said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire in a press conference on Tuesday.

On March 15, 2020, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered a lockdown of the National Capital Region as COVID-19 cases soared.

This was the first of several lockdowns in the NCR and other areas.

With the availability of vaccines and medicine against COVID-19, cases began to decline, leading the country to slowly restart economic activity in early 2022.

According to the DOH website as of March 14, there were 4,078, 137 Filipinos infected with COVID-19, with 66, 226 deaths. Active cases were 9,084.

Vergeire said COVID-19 cases averaged 140 cases daily for March 6 to 12.

Vergeire pointed out the improvement in the surveillance system, genome sequencing, medical facilities, clinical care, and capacity of doctors.

"In summary of the past three years, we were able to adjust appropriately and accordingly," she said.

"We were able to hasten the improvements we need. Thus, we are better prepared for the next pandemic in case there will be one," added Vergeire. DMS

前の記事2023年3月15日 次の記事2023年3月15日