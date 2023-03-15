Three years after COVID-19, DOH says ''situation continues to improve''

The Department of Health (DOH) hopes that with the low number of COVID-19 cases, the situation is '' manageable'' and the ''situation continues to improve.''

''When that happens and we are more equipped, it is really possible to see the end of our COVID-19 situation,'' said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire in a press conference on Tuesday.

On March 15, 2020, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered a lockdown of the National Capital Region as COVID-19 cases soared.

This was the first of several lockdowns in the NCR and other areas.

With the availability of vaccines and medicine against COVID-19, cases began to decline, leading the country to slowly restart economic activity in early 2022.

According to the DOH website as of March 14, there were 4,078, 137 Filipinos infected with COVID-19, with 66, 226 deaths. Active cases were 9,084.

Vergeire said COVID-19 cases averaged 140 cases daily for March 6 to 12.

Vergeire pointed out the improvement in the surveillance system, genome sequencing, medical facilities, clinical care, and capacity of doctors.

"In summary of the past three years, we were able to adjust appropriately and accordingly," she said.

"We were able to hasten the improvements we need. Thus, we are better prepared for the next pandemic in case there will be one," added Vergeire. DMS