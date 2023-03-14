「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
30度-23度
両替レート
1万円=P4,050
$100=P5465

3月14日のまにら新聞から

PCG ship ferries 5.1 tons of equipment from JDR to sustain oil spill response operations

［ 71 words｜2023.3.14｜英字 (English) ］

The Philippine Coast Guard's BRP Corregidor ferried 5.1 tons of equipment from the Japan Disaster Response (JDR) team to help sustain the ongoing oil spill response operations in Oriental Mindoro Sunday.

The equipment consisted of oil spill response workwear, masks, oil-proof working gloves, oil-proof rubber boots, oil blotter, and oil snare.

Afterwards, the JDR team boarded BRP Bagacay and conducted ocular inspection in the vicinity of waters off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro. PCG

前の記事2023年3月14日 次の記事2023年3月14日