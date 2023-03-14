PCG ship ferries 5.1 tons of equipment from JDR to sustain oil spill response operations

The Philippine Coast Guard's BRP Corregidor ferried 5.1 tons of equipment from the Japan Disaster Response (JDR) team to help sustain the ongoing oil spill response operations in Oriental Mindoro Sunday.

The equipment consisted of oil spill response workwear, masks, oil-proof working gloves, oil-proof rubber boots, oil blotter, and oil snare.

Afterwards, the JDR team boarded BRP Bagacay and conducted ocular inspection in the vicinity of waters off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro. PCG