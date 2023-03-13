More suspects in controversial 'Luffy' case arrested by Philippine immigration agents

Agents of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) arrested two more suspects in the ‘Luffy’ case on March 10.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said they were arrested at BF Homes in Paranaque City by operatives of the BI’s Fugitive search unit (FSU).

Tansingco shared that they received information from Japanese authorities that the two have standing warrants of arrest issued by the Tokyo Summary Court on September 2022 for theft in violation of the Japanese Penal Code.

BI FSU Chief Rendel Ryan Sy said arrested were Fujita Kairi, 24 and Kumai Hitomi, 25.

“This is a major breakthrough in the case, as we have finally arrested more suspects involved in this major case in Japan,” said Tansingco. “They will finally be facing their crimes in their homeland,” he added.

The case made headlines in the past month after a gang with a leader only known as ‘Luffy’ committed a string of violent crimes in Tokyo.

Their supposed leader, Yuki Watanabe, was deported last February 8.

Fujita and Kumai have been tagged by the BI as undesirable aliens, and have been transferred to the BI facility in Bicutan pending their deportation. BI News