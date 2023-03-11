Philippines to send financial, relief aid to quake-hit Syria

The Philippines has ordered the sending of financial and in-kind assistance to Syria after being rocked by a powerful earthquake on February 6.

The Philippine government, through its Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), will be sending a financial donation of $200,000, aside from the in-kind relief assistance to the Syrian Arab Republic.

“The Philippines, as a member of the international community of nations, steadfastly supports the united global effort to assist the victims of the February 6 earthquake in Turkiye and Syria,” the DFA announced on Friday.

“In these times of deepest need, the Philippines expresses solidarity with the people of the Syrian Arab Republic , and is honored to announce that it is extending a financial donation in the amount of $200,000, along with the provision of life-saving humanitarian aid,” the DFA added.

Under President Ferdinand Marcos’ directive, the DFA said relevant government agencies in the Philippines will be closely coordinating with each other to implement these humanitarian commitments to the Syrian government.

Reports said the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria last February 6 left 50,288 dead and 125,857 injured individuals.

The Philippine government had previously sent an 82-man Philippine Inter-Agency Humanitarian Contingent (PIAHC) in Turkey to assist in the response operations of the earthquake-hit country.

The PIAHC’s medical team served 1,022 patients while its search and rescue team assisted in search and rescue operations in the collapsed buildings, assessing a total of 36 buildings from February 10 to 15 before it was placed on standby, awaiting requests for further assistance on retrieval operations.

The Philippine government also donated 11,205 blankets, 5,000 bonnets and 420 pairs of gloves to the earthquake victims. Presidential News Desk