House passes rightsizing bill on second reading

A measure that seeks to implement a rightsizing program in the national government to improve deliveries of public service was approved on second reading by the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Under House Bill 7240 or The National Government Rightsizing Act, the Committee on Rightsizing the Executive branch is created to oversee the implementation of the rightsizing program.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said last year that around 187 agencies and two million personnel will be affected by the program.

The President is given the authority to rightsize the Executive Branch to remove agencies with “redundant, duplicate, and overlapping functions”.

It also gives the legislature, judiciary, constitutional commissions, Office of the Ombudsman, and local government units the choice to adopt the program

The bill also provides retirement benefits and separation benefits for employees who will be affected by the program.

A three-year timeline to implement the rightsizing program is also included in the bill. Jaspearl Tan/DMS