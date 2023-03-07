Protesting transport groups fail to cause major disruption in Metro Manila, nearby areas

The strike initiated by some transport groups has failed to disrupt the normal public transport operations particularly in Metro Manila and nearby areas, with the government efficiently responding to serve the commuting public affected by the disturbance on Monday.

In a briefing conducted by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), officials said the protesters failed to cause major disruptions as the transport strike only concentrated in Metro Manila and failed to garner substantial regional support.

The inter-agency task force monitoring team reported that only some routes were affected by the strike with the total number of protesters not exceeding 500.

Although there were reports of harassments against drivers of public utilities not participating in the strike, police responded well to those harassment cases and has also improved police visibility to ensure public safety and order.

As of 1:30 p.m. EDSA Busway carousel was operating normally, with sufficient number of buses plying their route.

As of noontime Monday in Calabarzon, the situation was generally peaceful and manageable, according to authorities.

There were no “tigil pasada” activities monitored in the provinces of Cavite and Rizal.

Although there were groups and individuals conducting protests and other activities opposing the phase-out program, they have not led to any disruptions or paralysis of the transport system in the region.

Only few Public Utility Jeepney (PUJ) drivers and operators backed the first day of PISTON’s call of transport strike which did not generally affect the commuters.

The timely issuances by the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) via social media on continuous access to education utilizing various platforms by students lessened the use of PUJs, while free rides provided by the local governments and other government agencies cushioned the effect of the transport strike in the Calabarzon. Presidential News Desk