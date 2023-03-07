Japanese volunteer group joins Bon Odori

A Japanese volunteer group joined the yearly Bon Odori festival, which was held on Saturday for the first time since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fifteen companies joined the Bon Odori at the Manila Japanese School in Taguig which started at 5 pm and ended at 9 pm.

Akiko Kanamori, leader of the Japanese volunteer group ACTIII, said this was the first time to join Bon Odori.

"It was very good opportunity to make many Japanese know our products and our policy," added Kanamori, who is from Aichi Prefecture and has been in the Philippines since 2015.

Kanamori said they promote and sell products bought from Alay Kapwa, a Filipino community-based organization manufacturing and selling products such as soap, sweets, juice bags, and handicrafts to offer income generating opportunities to its members.

The juicebags are made out of recycled material like baskets which are from recycled paper.

ACTIII has supported Alay Kapwa's initiative since 2002.

She said sales of these products will go to Virlanie Foundation, Inc. a Philippine children's charity.

"The amounts (which were) around P6,000 for activities for the baby and toddler home of Virlanie Foundation," Kanamori said.

"We will use the money for an outreach program for kids and some sweets for Easter," she added. Eric Acidre/DMS