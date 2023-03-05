「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

3月5日のまにら新聞から

Oil spill from sunken tanker in Oriental Mindoro reaches Caluya, Antique: PCG

［ 122 words｜2023.3.5｜英字 (English) ］

The oil spill from a sunken motor tanker in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro has reached Caluya, Antique, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Saturday.

The PCG said the area where motor tanker Princess Empress sunk last Tuesday is 70 nautical miles from Caluya. It added that it is watching if the oil spill will reach Boracay.

The areas in Caluya affected by the oil spill are Sitio Sabang, Barangay Tinogboc (one kilometer), Liwagao Island, Barangay Sibolo (two kilometers), Sitio Tambak, Barangay Semirara (two kilometers).

Eight drums of ''oily waste'' were collected so far by the PCG and the local government unit in Sitio Sabang, Barangay Tinogboc in Caluya.

Six hundred residents or 150 families were affected by the oil spill, the PCG said. DMS

