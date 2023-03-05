Transport group PISTON joins strike on Monday

Another transportation group will join Monday's one-week strike over the government's plan to modernize jeepneys.

Mody Floranda, national president of PISTON, told dzBB on Saturday 100,000 members which comprises jeepney and UV drivers, will be ready to join MANIBELA, which had earlier announced the transport stoppage.

Mar Valbuena, head of MANIBELA, said he welcomed PISTON's move to join them.

Valbuena and Floranda said they are not closing the door to talking with government.

Valbuena said the move for jeepney owners set up cooperatives to buy modern jeepneys is untimely since it is expensive to get these new jeepneys and high oil prices.

The government earlier said that MANIBELA's move will result in a six percent loss in public transport on Monday. But it said local government units, police and the military will use their vehicles to help stranded commuters.

Some local government units said schools can hold online classes on Monday.

The Department of Transportation said the deadline for setting up cooperatives was moved from June 30 to December 31, 2023. DMS