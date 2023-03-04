Japanese arrested inside NCRPO, turned over to Immigration

By Robina Asido

A Japanese, who is facing three arrest warrants in his country, was arrested inside the headquarters of the National Capital Region Police Office in Taguig City was turned over to the Bureau of Immigration on Wednesday.

According to the Bureau of Immigration, Yoshiyuki Nishio, 59, was arrested by National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) personnel inside Camp Bagong Diwa in Bicutan last February 4.

Nishio was apprehended for "violation of Section 1 (k) of RA 10883 or illegal transfer of plate, RA 4136, for violation of land transportation and traffic code, and Article 172 of RPC or falsification of private individuals and use of falsified documents."

Immigration spokesperson Dana Krizia Sandoval did not have details about what Nishio was doing inside the police camp when he was apprehended but she noted that the Japanese was said to have presented a fake driver’s license was onboard a vehicle with an illegally transferred plate number during the arrest.

"He was arrested by NCRPO for local violations. Upon confirmation with BI that he has derogatory records, they turned him over to us," she added.

The BI said Nishio, who carried the alias Kenjie Kimura, was found to be the subject of a summary deportation order issued in 2020.

"Information from Japanese authorities revealed that an arrest warrant had been issued against Nishio by the Osaka Summary Court in September 2022. Two more arrest warrants were issued by the Tokyo Summary Court in December 2019, and April 2022," it stated.

"Nishio reportedly impersonated a police officer and a staff member of the Financial Services Agency to scam Japanese nationals into giving their bank details," it added.

Sandoval did not have information on possible pending cases against Nishio as well as the schedule of his deportation following his transfer to the custody of the Bureau of Immigration.

Nishio will be detained in the BI’s facility in Taguig pending implementation of his deportation.

Meanwhile, Feb. 22, a Japanese identified as Yuki Nakamata was intercepted before he could board his flight to Singapore.

According to the BI - Border Control Investigation Unit, "Yakamata is subject of a deportation case before the BI and is reportedly a fugitive wanted for violating Japan’s act regulating the receipts of contributions, deposits and interest rates." DMS