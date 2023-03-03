Philippines ''crafting guidelines'' for maritime activities in South China Sea: DFA

The Philippines on Thursday said it is "crafting guidelines" on maritime activities, including joint patrols with allies, in the South China Sea.

Defense officials earlier said it is in talks with the United States and Australia on future joint patrols in the South China Sea, where China, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have overlapping claims.

"GPH (Government of the Philippines) is in the process of crafting guidelines for the conduct of combined maritime activities in the WPS (West Philippine Sea), including joint patrols," a Department of Foreign Affairs statement said.

The Philippines renamed parts of the South China Sea that are within its territory and exclusive economic zone as West Philippine Sea to stress its claim.

"Operational details, including on the possibility of engaging other regional partners, will be part of PH-US discussions within the framework of the MDB-SEB," the DFA said.

The MDB-SEB refers to the annual Mutual Defense Board-Security Engagement board with the United States. DMS