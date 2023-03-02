Chemical engineering student's body found buried in vacant Cavite lot

The body of a third year chemical engineering student, who was last seen on February 18, was found buried in a vacant lot in Cavite on Tuesday, police said.

The student, John Matthew Salilig, reportedly underwent hazing in Binan City, Laguna, said police. He took 70 blows to to his body, said Binan police chief Lt. Col. Virgilio Jopia, citing a witness.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to conduct a parallel investigation.

Jopia said there are 17 persons of interest in Salilig's hazing, seven of whom are in their custody.

Of the number, 14 delivered the blows while the three were Salilig's companions who took part in the reported hazing.

Laguna police director Col. Randy Glenn Silvio said the persons of interest are allegedly members of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity.

Based on police investigation, Silvio said Salilig and other students underwent hazing on Feb. 18 from 1 pm to 3 pm. DMS