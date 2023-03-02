LTFRB extends deadline for jeeps to join cooperatives by six months

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) extended the deadline for traditional jeepneys to be included in a cooperative to December 31, 2023 from June 31, 2023.

The LTFRB decided on extending the deadline on Wednesday following a threat by transport groups to go on strike from March 6 to 12.

However, transport group Manibela said they will go ahead with the planned strike, dzBB said.

Earlier in the day, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said while the need for safe and comfortable public transportation is important, the implementation of the timeline to use electric-powered vehicles may not be timely.

''We have to look properly at what the real timetable is for the introduction of electric vehicles,” the President said.

"I think it is not suitable now. Only 30 percent of our power comes from renewable (energy). So, it isn't urgent now. Our infrastructure cannot handle it so we have to build that up,'' he said. DMS