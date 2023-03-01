English ArticlesDOTr readies contingency plans for planned transport strike

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is readying contingency plans for a planned one-week transport strike by groups on March 6 to protest the phaseout of jeepneys, which is the common means of transport by Filipinos

During the sidelines of the Philippine Maritime Industry Summit 2023 on Tuesday, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said concerned government agencies that are ready to help commuters. He said modern jeepneys will also continue operating during the strike.

Several transport groups plan to halt their operations from March 6 to 12 to call on the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to scrap a June 30 deadline for jeepney operators and drivers to consolidate their franchises.

Those who fail to join cooperatives could lose their franchises.

Bautista said he is open to continuing holding a dialogue with the transport groups so they will reconsider their decision.

Among the cited reasons to reject the modernization program was the high cost of new jeepneys, which cost P2.4 million to P2.8 million per unit.

"We can even help them borrow money from the Finance (Department) for the acquisition of modern vehicles and we have programs with the DBP (Development Bank of the Philippines) and Landbank to extend loans to finance the acquisition of modern PUVs (public utility vehicles)," Bautista said. DMS