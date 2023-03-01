Marcos to meet Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Wednesday in Palace

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will host Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during the latter's two-day visit to the Philippines starting Wednesday.

In a brief statement, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said a welcome ceremony will he held in Malacanang.

"The two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting to discuss areas of mutual concern such as political, security, and economic cooperation, as well as people-to-people ties," the OPS said.

"They are also expected to exchange views on regional and international issues," it added.

After the ceremony, Marcos will hold a dinner banquet in honor of Anwar.

The Malaysian leader will be in the country until March 2. DMS