「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P4,020
$100=P5,485

3月1日のまにら新聞から

Marcos to meet Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Wednesday in Palace

［ 106 words｜2023.3.1｜英字 (English) ］

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will host Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during the latter's two-day visit to the Philippines starting Wednesday.

In a brief statement, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said a welcome ceremony will he held in Malacanang.

"The two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting to discuss areas of mutual concern such as political, security, and economic cooperation, as well as people-to-people ties," the OPS said.

"They are also expected to exchange views on regional and international issues," it added.

After the ceremony, Marcos will hold a dinner banquet in honor of Anwar.

The Malaysian leader will be in the country until March 2. DMS

前の記事2023年3月1日 次の記事2023年3月1日