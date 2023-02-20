Plane debris found near Mayon Volcano, officials to confirm if this is missing Cessna

Debris of a Cessna plane which was reported missing on Saturday was found near Mayon Volcano, a town mayor in Albay said Sunday.

But authorities have yet to confirm if this was the plane which had four people on board, including two foreigners. A search and rescue operation will be done within the area on Monday.

Camilig Mayor Caloy Baldo said in a social media post the plane debris was found near Mayon.

Baldo said the Cessna 340A plane was bound for Manila Saturday morning ''when it was reported unresponsive at around 6 am, opting LGU (local government unit) Camalig to alert barangays and mobilize responders, along with the augmentation of various government and private agencies.”

Baldo said the rescue team will coordinate with the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) in line with the Mayon Volcano’s Alert Level 2 status.

“The search and rescue operations continue. We will not give up because this concerns the lives of people,” Baldo said.

In an interview with dzBB, Cedric Daep, director of the Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office, said they will deploy drones on Monday to search for the missing people.

“The first thing that our team will do is search for people. Since it (crash site) is in a river channel, most probably, because it has been raining the whole night last night, it might have caused a flash flood that made it flow downwards,” Daep said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS