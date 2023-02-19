「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

More than 52 million have not received boosters vs COVID-19: DOH

［ 94 words｜2023.2.19｜英字 (English) ］

More than 52 million have not gotten COVID-19 booster shots, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

As of February 12, there are 73,860,103 fully vaccinated individuals against COVID-19, DOH added.

Twenty-nine percent or 21,450,894 have received booster shots.

The National Capital Region (5.38 million) leads regions with the most number of people getting booster shots. In second was Calabarzon (3.34 million), Central Luzon (2.82 million), and Ilocos Region (1.49 million).

Regions with the least booster shots are Mimaropa (227,770), Cordillera Administrative Region (377,464), Caraga (412,821), and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (449,868). DMS

