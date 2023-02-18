De Lima supporters appeal to Marcos for her release

Supporters of former Senator Leila de Lima during a mass commemorating the sixth year of her imprisonment appealed to the Marcos administration for her immediate release.

“Mr. President, we appeal to your sense of fairness, truth, and justice, which you have repeatedly espoused in your speeches here and abroad. We appeal to you to free former Senator Leila de Lima,” supporters said in a letter addressed to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

“We are joined in this appeal by the undersigned citizens who fervently hope that your government will uphold the commitment to democracy, freedom and human rights. As the newly-elected president, you provided us hope that justice will finally be done to former Senator Leila de Lima. Now is the time for you to turn words into action. We are waiting, Mr. President. And so is the whole world.”

Vicboy de Lima, brother of the ex-senator, read her message to supporters at the EDSA Shrine which expressed that she “drew strength from kindred spirits and co-warriors who fought for our shared causes?for truth, justice and human rights."

De Lima said she continues to fight for these principles as the sixth year of her “unjust detention” approaches next Friday.

"They stole six years of my life from my family, and the opportunity to fully serve my senatorial term bestowed on me by 14 million Filipinos who voted for me in 2016," De Lima said.

"But as I always say, I don't regret anything. The fight continues because this is not about Leila de Lima. It is about the fight of Filipinos to protect our democracy and civil liberties not just for today but for the next generations to come," she added.

Vicboy said that when he visited his sister, she told them to pray for her to be released before Holy Week, which is from April 2 to 8.

“We were hoping that she would be released in December, but this has not happened. But hope springs eternal for all of us and she told to continue praying for her. So that before the Holy Week, she would be released,” Vicboy said in an ambush interview.

According to news reports, De Lima was acquitted of one of three of her illegal drug cases while two are still pending at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court.

De Lima was imprisoned under President Rodrigo Duterte’s term six years ago when she was charged by the Department of Justice for allegedly being involved in the illegal drug trade. Jaspearl Tan/DMS