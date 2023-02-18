Four out of 10 Filipinos unmarried: PSA

Four out of 10 Filipinos are unmarried based on the 2020 Census of Population and Housing, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Friday.

PSA said out of the 86.33 million people aged ten and over in 2020, 34.26 million persons or 39.7 percent were never married while 33.87 million or 39.2 percent were married.

Around 14.7 percent of couples have live-in marital arrangements, 4.5 percent were widowed and 1.9 percent were separated, divorced, or annulled.

According to the census, more males were single, married, and in live-in marital arrangements while more females were widowed and separated in 2020.

Of the males, 51.4 percent belonged to the never-married, 50.1 percent were married, and 50.2 percent were in live-in arrangements.

Among the females, 76 percent were widowed while 60.1 percent were separated, divorced, or annulled.

By region, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) had the highest proportion of single individuals at 50.5 percent, while Cagayan Valley had the most married couples at 47.6 percent.

In comparison, the National Capital Region (NCR) had more live-in marital arrangements at 20.1 percent and separations at 2.6 while the Ilocos region had the most number of widows at 5.5 percent. Jaspearl Tan/DMS