Lanao del Sur governor, aide wounded in ambush

Unidentified armed men opened fire at the convoy of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. in Maguing town, Lanao del Sur Friday.

A police report said Adiong and his staffer, Ali Tabao, were brought to a hospital in the adjacent province of Bukidnon. Adiong was shot in his right waist while Tabao had a gunshot wound in his feet.

The attack on Adiong's group occurred along a highway at around 3:38

pm, according to a report from the Bangsamoro police.

Adiong and his companions were headed to Wao town from Marawi City. DMS