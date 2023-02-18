「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

Lanao del Sur governor, aide wounded in ambush

［ 93 words｜2023.2.18｜英字 (English) ］

Unidentified armed men opened fire at the convoy of Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. in Maguing town, Lanao del Sur Friday.

A police report said Adiong and his staffer, Ali Tabao, were brought to a hospital in the adjacent province of Bukidnon. Adiong was shot in his right waist while Tabao had a gunshot wound in his feet.

The attack on Adiong's group occurred along a highway at around 3:38

pm, according to a report from the Bangsamoro police.

Adiong and his companions were headed to Wao town from Marawi City. DMS

