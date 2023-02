Maj. Gen. Leonel Nicolas was named head of the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP) on Monday, the military announced Tuesday.

Nicolas relinquished his post as deputy chief of staff for intelligence, or J2.

Brig. Gen. Ferdinand Barandon, who was assistant deputy chief of staff for intelligence, or AJ2, was named deputy chief of staff for intelligence in an acting capacity. DMS