Six police officers, one retired cop die in Misamis Oriental vehicular accident

Six police officers and a retired cop, while 26 others were injured in a vehicular accident in Naawan, Misamis Oriental on Saturday morning.

Police said an Isuzu swing van coming from Iligan crashed into two Hi-Ace vans where the police officers were riding, along the national highway in Barangay Poblacion at around 9:25 a.m.

Naawan police chief Maj. Reynante Labio said one of the tires of the Isuzu swing van blew up, causing it to swerve into the opposite lane and collide with the two vans.

In an interview with dzBB, Labio said the passengers of the Hi-Ace van were mostly police officers from Lanao del Norte and Misamis Oriental who were returning home from training.

“These were students of a senior leadership course. They were on their way home,” Labio said.

The fatalities were identified as Staff Sergeants Michael Ermac, Marjun Reuyan, Jevilou Caneda, Eugene Lagcao, Arnill Manoop and Aaron Ticar, and Abapo Anito, a retired police officer.

They were declared dead on arrival when rescuers brought them to a hospital.

Around 26 people were injured and were sent to hospitals in Cagayan de Oro and Iligan City.

Of this number, 18 were seriously injured, including the truck driver and his helper. Labio did not reveal their identities. Jaspearl Tan/DMS