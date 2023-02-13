Marcos arrives from five-day official to Japan

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. arrived from a five-day official visit to Japan Sunday night, bringing home over $13 billion worth of contribution and investment pledges.

In his arrival speech at the Villamor Airbase, Marcos said the commitments are expected to result in around 24,000 jobs after meetings the Philippine delegation held with Japanese companies.

''In our round table meetings, I briefed them on the new and better business climate and investment environment in the Philippines," Marcos said.

A total of 35 letters of intent (LOI) or agreements were obtained between Philippine and Japanese representatives during the discussions covering manufacturing, infrastructure development, energy, transportation, healthcare, renewable energy, and business expansion.

Marcos said the Philippines also signed seven bilateral agreements with Japanese counterparts covering humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, infrastructure, agriculture, and digital cooperation.

Among those signed were about 377 billion Japanese yen or the equivalent of about $3 billion loans for the North-South Commuter Railway from Malolos to Tutuban and the North-South Commuter Railway Project extension. DMS