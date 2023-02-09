「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
31度-22度
両替レート
1万円=P4,140
$100=P5,455

2月9日のまにら新聞から

The Philippine government has asked the International Criminal Court to reverse the January 26 pre-trial chamber’s decision to resume the investigation on abuses and deaths related to the drug war crackdown of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

［ 47 words｜2023.2.9｜英字 (English) ］

“The Philippine government thus hereby requests that the implementation of the PTC Decision be suspended pending final resolution of this Appeal,’ the five-page appeal said.

The appeal was signed by Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra and Assistant Solicitor Generals-Myrna Agno-Canuto, Henry Angeles, Marissa Dela Cruz-Galandines and Hermes Ocampo. DMS

前の記事2023年2月9日 次の記事2023年2月9日