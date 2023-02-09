The Philippine government has asked the International Criminal Court to reverse the January 26 pre-trial chamber’s decision to resume the investigation on abuses and deaths related to the drug war crackdown of former President Rodrigo Duterte.
“The Philippine government thus hereby requests that the implementation of the PTC Decision be suspended pending final resolution of this Appeal,’ the five-page appeal said.
The appeal was signed by Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra and Assistant Solicitor Generals-Myrna Agno-Canuto, Henry Angeles, Marissa Dela Cruz-Galandines and Hermes Ocampo. DMS