DOH finds first case of XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant

The Department of Health (DOH) detected the first case of the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant, said to be the most transmissible form of COVID-19, during the latest genome sequencing by the Philippine Genome Center (PGC).

"(There is) one case classified as XBB.1.5," said the DOH report on the genome sequencing from January 30 to February 3, 2023.

XBB.1.5, an offshoot of the XBB subvariant, is classified as a variant of interest.

This comes as Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the public must remain vigilant against COVID-19.

"Not to scare the people, but we are just saying that our reality now is we are not able to capture all cases through our reports," said Vergeire.

"We know that, currently, many of the people do not get themselves tested anymore. Many of our countrymen only use antigen tests," she added.

"We need to be very cautious in telling people that it is already comparable to the flu because we know what can happen once COVID-19 hits the vulnerable sector," she said.

"COVID-19 may still cause severe or critical infection to the elderly and with comorbidities, and may even cause death," said Vergeire. DMS