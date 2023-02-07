Philippines ready to help quake-hit Turkey and Syria

The Philippines is ready to help Turkey and Syria, which were rocked by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, which killed over 500 people last Monday.

In his Twitter account, Marcos condoled with Turkey and Syria.

"Our thoughts and prayers go to the peoples and governments of Turkiye and Syria following the strong earthquake that has claimed many lives and caused massive destruction to their countries," Marcos said."The Philippines is ready to help in whatever way it can in responding to this disaster,” he added.

In a statement, the Philippine Embassy in Ankara in Turkey said it is coordinating with Filipino communities to make sure they are safe and give them aid if necessary.

The embassy said there are 4,006 Filipinos in Turkey,mostly in Istanbul. DMS