206 big ticket projects under Marcos admin under study by NEDA for approval

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said it would come up with a final list of major projects under the Marcos administration at the end of the first quarter following the initial release of seven high-impact projects this week.

NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon said in a media forum on Saturday that the socioeconomic planning body is currently vetting a long list of projects.

“So far, mga 206 iyong nasa listahan ngayon. And that’s just for iyong tinatawag nating magiging flagship. That could still be trimmed down… iyon nga tinitingnan natin iyong viability nito,” Edillon said.

“Iyong the benefits versus the cost, of course. Kasi iyong longer list, ito iyong mga 3,000 projects iyon, all the way to 2028. But, like I said, iyong listahan na iyon, we will come up with it, it will be uploaded again on the NEDA website by the end of this first quarter,” the official said.

Edillon said those government projects will be funded through various schemes such as public private partnership (PPP), grants and government allocation.

In implementing PPP projects, Edillon said the administration will focus on solicited PPPs, or those well-crafted and vetted projects, which could help the government achieve its targets of economic growth, increased employment and poverty reduction.

The high-impact projects approved by the NEDA Board, chaired by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., include the establishment of a 300-bed capacity University of the Philippines (UP)-Philippine General Hospital (PGH) Cancer Center-Public Private Partnership (PPP) project, increasing the cost of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) rehabilitation project, utilization of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) loan balance for the new Communications, Navigation, Surveillance-Air Traffic Management (CNS-ATM) system, and the construction of new Dumaguete Airport Development Project.

Other projects approved or confirmed by the NEDA board also include the Department of Agriculture’s Mindanao Inclusive Agriculture Development Project (MIDP), and the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) P20-billion first phase of the Integrated Flood Resilience and adaptation project in three major river basins in the country. Presidential News Desk