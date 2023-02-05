Galvez says EDCA sites '' should not be cause of concern''

Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez said the "Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites should not be a cause of concern" as progressive groups opposed the Philippines' approval of the additional locations under the deal.

"I must stress that EDCA and its implementation, the AFP Modernization Program, or the PH-US alliance are directed to modernize our capabilities and collaboration to react to emergencies and protect our maritime and environmental interests," Galvez said on Saturday.

"Thus, these EDCA sites should not be a cause for concern for anyone since it could also spur economic investments, joint protection and preservation of our maritime and natural resources," he added.

In a television interview, ACT Teachers Partylist Rep. France Castro stressed that since the signing in 2014 the country has not gained anything from EDCA.

"On the part of ACT Teachers Partylist together with the Makabayan bloc we denounced and opposed the additional sites by the EDCA," she said.

"How can we protect our sovereignty and the national territory if we give all of these entire facilities to the United States? Since 2014 what we have gained? EDCA exercises have been there for nine years. It seems that it just became permanent, the exercises and other activities, that is why we opposed the additional sites given by the government of the Philippines to the United States," she added.

Galvez pointed out "that defense capability building is within the sovereign right of every country, and in the pursuit of that right the DND has been and will always remain consistent in its position that all engagements with the US as well as other foreign partners must be conducted in accordance with the Philippine Constitution and other national laws".

"Thus, with that in mind, the EDCA was primarily envisioned to develop our own bases and facilities in line with our overall efforts to enhance our defense posture, especially our preparedness for responding to disasters and emergencies," he said.

Galvez said "in cooperation with the US, the EDCA will facilitate the construction of facilities and infrastructure upgrades that will directly contribute to the enhancement of the AFP's capabilities, and serve as storage or housing for assets and materiel that will be prepositioned in Agreed Locations subject to prior authorization from the Philippines as specified in the EDCA provisions."

"Prepositioned equipment that will be stored in the Agreed Locations will strengthen our capabilities to immediately deliver humanitarian assistance to disaster-affected areas as well promote more rapid reaction times during disasters, emergencies, or contingencies," he said.

The defense chief also reiterated what US Secretary of Defense Austin said during their joint press conference last Thursday that "EDCA is not about permanent basing in the Philippines."

Galvez said permanent basing "is forbidden by the Philippine Constitution, but rather a collaborative agreement that will allow our allies access to training opportunities with Philippine personnel on a rotational basis for the purpose of enhancing interoperability and mutual capacity building between Philippine and US forces." Robina Asido/DMS