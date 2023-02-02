「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
33度-21度
両替レート
1万円=P4,150
$100=P5,425

2月2日のまにら新聞から

Philippines will not buy COVID-19 vaccines for now

［ 131 words｜2023.2.2｜英字 (English) ］

The Philippines will not buy more batches of the COVID-19 vaccines for now.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Wednesday President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. found the 1.3 million COVID-19 vaccines, which were shipped by the Vaccines Global Access (Covax) facility to the country, "sufficient" for domestic purposes.

As of January 29, the Department of Health (DOH) logged 9,982 active Covid-19 cases.

"Hindi na kailangan kagaya ng 2021 na lagi tayong nagmamadali makakuha ng vaccine dahil pabawas na ‘yung risk,(It is not like in 2021 when we need to rush the procurement of vaccines since there is now a lower risk)," the President said during his meeting with health officials last Wed. in Malacanang.

Based on its DOH data, around 73 million got COVID-19 vaccines, while 21 million received their booster shots. DMS

前の記事2023年2月2日