Philippines will not buy COVID-19 vaccines for now

The Philippines will not buy more batches of the COVID-19 vaccines for now.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Wednesday President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. found the 1.3 million COVID-19 vaccines, which were shipped by the Vaccines Global Access (Covax) facility to the country, "sufficient" for domestic purposes.

As of January 29, the Department of Health (DOH) logged 9,982 active Covid-19 cases.

"Hindi na kailangan kagaya ng 2021 na lagi tayong nagmamadali makakuha ng vaccine dahil pabawas na ‘yung risk,(It is not like in 2021 when we need to rush the procurement of vaccines since there is now a lower risk)," the President said during his meeting with health officials last Wed. in Malacanang.

Based on its DOH data, around 73 million got COVID-19 vaccines, while 21 million received their booster shots. DMS